Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.07 Million

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELBGet Rating) will announce sales of $19.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $23.15 million. Selecta Biosciences posted sales of $19.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $51.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.96 million to $55.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SELB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.

Shares of SELB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.77. 2,146,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,543. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $116.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,510.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 62.6% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 3,451,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,432 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 80,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences (Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.