Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.07 Million

Analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $19.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $23.15 million. Selecta Biosciences posted sales of $19.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $51.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.96 million to $55.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SELB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.

Shares of SELB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.77. 2,146,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,543. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $116.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,510.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 62.6% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 3,451,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,432 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 80,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences (Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.