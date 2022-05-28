Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Short Interest Down 71.5% in May

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the April 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,724,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sharing Economy International stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Sharing Economy International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

About Sharing Economy International (Get Rating)

Sharing Economy International Inc focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power bank for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. In addition, it engages in real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films.

