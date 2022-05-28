Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Down 69.1% in May

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the April 30th total of 337,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SHCAY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 28,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sharp has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 4.06%. Research analysts expect that Sharp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHCAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sharp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

