Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) will announce sales of $16.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.60 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $18.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $66.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.90 million to $66.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $68.49 million, with estimates ranging from $67.10 million to $69.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMED shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,475. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

