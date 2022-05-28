SHIELD Reaches Market Capitalization of $89,120.49 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $89,120.49 and $8.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,955.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,781.85 or 0.06153761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00216793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.02 or 0.00618257 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.46 or 0.00595598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00078066 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004422 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.