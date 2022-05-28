Short Interest in Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Decreases By 76.2%

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the April 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GRMC stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,071. Goldrich Mining has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

About Goldrich Mining (Get Rating)

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and associated base, and precious metals. Its mineral properties include the Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres as twenty-one federal lode claims, one patented federal placer claim, and one patented federal mill site and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

