Short Interest in Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Decreases By 76.2%

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the April 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of GRMC stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,071. Goldrich Mining has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.
