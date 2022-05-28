Short Interest in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Decreases By 74.5%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the April 30th total of 18,110,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.98. 2,033,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,401. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 17.47 and a quick ratio of 17.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $327.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
