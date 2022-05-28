Short Interest in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Decreases By 74.5%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the April 30th total of 18,110,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.98. 2,033,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,401. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 17.47 and a quick ratio of 17.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $327.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.