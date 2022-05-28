Short Interest in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Drops By 49.4%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the April 30th total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NYSE:ITCB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.90. Itaú Corpbanca has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $342.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.1646 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ITCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

