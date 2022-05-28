Short Interest in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Drops By 52.7%

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the April 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in MFS Special Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFV stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,515. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.0418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

