Short Interest in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Rises By 190.2%

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 190.2% from the April 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.0 days.

OTCMKTS MGRUF remained flat at $$4.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

MGRUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

