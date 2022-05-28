Short Interest in Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Declines By 75.0%

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CKSNF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 430 ($5.41) to GBX 420 ($5.29) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut shares of Vesuvius from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vesuvius from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CKSNF remained flat at $$4.17 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

