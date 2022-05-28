Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.73. 1,436,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.72. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.35%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

