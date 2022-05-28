smARTOFGIVING Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,672.00 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 28th. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a market cap of $12.85 million and approximately $5,672.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 126.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.24 or 0.08351568 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00509364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00032791 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008757 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com

