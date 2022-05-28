SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,337 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SDC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.22. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

