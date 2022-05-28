S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.20 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $12.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $8.17 on Friday, hitting $360.64. 2,177,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $322.20 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $377.66 and its 200 day moving average is $411.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

