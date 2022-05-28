Space Cow Boy (SCB) Price Reaches $9.58 on Major Exchanges

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for about $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $563,262.33 and approximately $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

