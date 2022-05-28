SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) will post $2.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the lowest is $2.76 billion. SpartanNash reported sales of $2.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year sales of $9.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SpartanNash.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPTN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in SpartanNash by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 45,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.52. 210,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.