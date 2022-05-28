SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives $291.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSPPF shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

SSPPF stock remained flat at $$2.82 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

