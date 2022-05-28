State Street Corp Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 159,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.46% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $3,031,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,925,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 880,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,052,000 after buying an additional 22,199 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.74.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $692.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $681.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $648.16. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.22 and a 1 year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total value of $69,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,437,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.82, for a total transaction of $701,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,449,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,778 shares of company stock valued at $24,891,901. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

