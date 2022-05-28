State Street Corp Has $2.71 Billion Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,713,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 3,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $273.73 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

