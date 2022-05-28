Steinberg Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Steinberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.4% of Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $139.27 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.98.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.