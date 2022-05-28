Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 51,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,254. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $45.64.

