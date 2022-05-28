Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.23 Million Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,397 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,887,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 119,191 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $12,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,552. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

