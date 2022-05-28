Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,416 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.27% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 276.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQL stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $14.75. 63,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,901. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

