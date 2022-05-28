Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,036,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $299,298,000 after buying an additional 135,623 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,223,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,144,000 after buying an additional 74,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kirby by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after acquiring an additional 167,356 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kirby by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,494,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Kirby by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,470,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,379,000 after acquiring an additional 853,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirby stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $68.37. 372,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,560. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.86.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $40,717.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $52,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,857 shares of company stock valued at $562,955 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

