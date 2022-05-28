Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,504,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,387. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.82. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $118.78 and a 12-month high of $132.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

