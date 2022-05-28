Stephens Inc. AR Sells 22,358 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,358 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.81. 1,127,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on LEG. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

