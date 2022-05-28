Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,353,241,000 after buying an additional 493,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,516,000 after buying an additional 1,005,105 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,174,000 after buying an additional 111,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,356,000 after buying an additional 450,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,369,000 after buying an additional 376,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $85.16. 4,117,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,432. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

