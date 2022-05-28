Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Update

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 194.6% from the April 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HNDL stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 278,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,273. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $26.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.
