Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Update

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 194.6% from the April 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HNDL stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 278,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,273. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $26.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,600,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,090,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after acquiring an additional 298,541 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1,899.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 294,394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 485,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 232,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,941,000.

