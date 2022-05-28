SuperFarm Achieves Market Cap of $73.40 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 9% lower against the dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $73.40 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000807 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

