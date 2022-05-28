Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

TLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Telos by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telos by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Telos by 115.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,866,000 after buying an additional 1,451,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in Telos by 136.9% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,495,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after buying an additional 864,352 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 585,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,954. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $686.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.01. Telos has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Telos had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

