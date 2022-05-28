Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Down 77.1% in May

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.38. 16,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,866. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $27.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

