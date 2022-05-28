Terra Virtua Kolect Price Tops $0.0389 on Top Exchanges (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $28.50 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,970.56 or 1.00051905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,840,547 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

