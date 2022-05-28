Tiger King (TKING) Trading 20.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tiger King (TKING) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tiger King has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tiger King has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $34,090.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.01 or 0.00513998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00508593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00032932 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

