Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $185.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.07.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after buying an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.50. 989,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,175. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $128.13 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

