Treat DAO (TREAT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $45,484.00

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 115.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,379.79 or 0.08224250 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.26 or 0.00508903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00032448 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

