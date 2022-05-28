Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Down 48.9% in May

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the April 30th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 41,808 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 72.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. 15.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN TRT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,662. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.36. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

