Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS) Short Interest Up 214.9% in May

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 214.9% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $2,169,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tristar Acquisition I by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tristar Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tristar Acquisition I alerts:

Shares of Tristar Acquisition I stock remained flat at $$9.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84. Tristar Acquisition I has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $9.89.

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tristar Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristar Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.