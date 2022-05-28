TurtleNetwork One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 123.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $284,138.60 and $2.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

