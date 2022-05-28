Typhoon Network Market Capitalization Tops $133,222.50 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $133,222.50 and approximately $101.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

