Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Lifted by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up about 1.5% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $14,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.04. 1,761,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,246. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,936 shares of company stock worth $2,752,206. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

