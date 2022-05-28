United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. United Airlines posted earnings per share of ($3.91) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $9.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE UAL traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,986,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,585,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $60.58.

About United Airlines (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

