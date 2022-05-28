United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $980.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.33) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

UUGRY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 37,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $31.14.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

