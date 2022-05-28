United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRYGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $980.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.33) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

UUGRY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 37,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $31.14.

About United Utilities Group (Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.