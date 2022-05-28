Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Cut by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,731 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. 13,419,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,482,533. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

