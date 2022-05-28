Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7,739.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,288 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,989,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321,213. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $92.88 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.