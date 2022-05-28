Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,612,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $389,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $208.07 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.66 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.