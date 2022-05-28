Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.14.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 618.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of VCYT stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $18.89. 1,034,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,283. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

