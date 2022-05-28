Verasity Trading Down 20.5% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. In the last week, Verasity has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $29.00 million and approximately $10.78 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

