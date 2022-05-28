Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives $6.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Verastem alerts:

Shares of VSTM stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.27. 806,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,315. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $236.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 84.99% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. Research analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Verastem by 32.7% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,977,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verastem by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,976,000 after acquiring an additional 154,559 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verastem by 5.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,629,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 236,273 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC lifted its position in Verastem by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 3,271,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 446,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verastem by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 143,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.