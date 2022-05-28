Vetri 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (VLD)

Vetri (VLD) traded 48% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Vetri coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Vetri has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vetri has traded 39% higher against the dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,982.66 or 1.00038256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002024 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Vetri (CRYPTO:VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vetri’s official website is vetri.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vetri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vetri using one of the exchanges listed above.

